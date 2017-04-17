Photographer of the Day: Mark

Category: Travel

Photographer: Mark “Yellowstone”



Photographer of Day Mark’s photo of men fishing in Yellowstone National Park brought back memories of one of my past trips to Yellowstone. The silhouette’s of the men in the mist and the quality of the orange light make for a lovely image.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.