Live Q&A: Perfectly Clear Complete Version 3

We think Perfectly Clear Complete’s latest version 3 is pretty terrific software. It helps you make your pictures look their best faster and with greater finesse than other tools, and it integrates seamlessly with your workflow. It’s a powerful tool for colors and tone, and it does wonders on nature and people pictures alike. In this webinar, Levi Sim and Robert Vanelli will be demonstrating and answering all your questions. Levi and Vanelli use Perfectly Clear Complete daily in their portrait and nature work. They’ll show you how to finesse the settings, perform batch processing effortlessly, and utilize smart objects in Photoshop. They’ll use Lightroom and Photoshop to launch the plugin and show you best practices for workflow, too.

Join in Live to get answers to your questions and enter a drawing for a complimentary license for Perfectly Clear Complete.

Register here to join in. The broadcast is Tuesday, April 18th at 1:00 pm Eastern, Noon Central, 11:00 am Mountain, 10:00 am Pacific and 2:30 pm in New Foundland.