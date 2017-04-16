Photographer of the Week: April 3 ~ 7, 2017

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Nature, Sports and Street photography. The photographers of the day have touched us with their images. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. The Photographer of the week is selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Click a photograph to view slideshow Photographer: Christophe Brutel

Travel curator: Susan Kanfer Photographer: Jason Dell

Beauty curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Ken Lee

Nature curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Peter Skaugvold

Sports curator: Vanelli Photographer: Thorpelyon

Street curator: Vanelli And the photographer of the week is...

Peter Skaugvold

Read curator Vanelli’s post on Peter.

View the latest Photographer of the Day posts.