The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast April 14, 2017

This episode’s topic: The Art of the Headshot: Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Headshot Photographer Peter Hurley
- The client experience is hugely important.
- Communication during the session is the key
- People skills and giving direction are key factors in making a great headshot
- The art of fun conversation is helpful during a session
- Confidence can be learned
- The concept of capturing “residual laughter”
- The concept of “camera invisibility”
- “Hurleyisms” app for one-liners to use during photo sessions – Hurleyisms.com
- Headshotcrew.com – Peter’s coaching site
- Headshotcrew.com/workshops – to get more info on Peter’s photography workshops
