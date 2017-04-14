The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast April 14, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

This episode’s topic: The Art of the Headshot: Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Headshot Photographer Peter Hurley

The client experience is hugely important.

Communication during the session is the key

People skills and giving direction are key factors in making a great headshot

The art of fun conversation is helpful during a session

Confidence can be learned

The concept of capturing “residual laughter”

The concept of “camera invisibility”

“Hurleyisms” app for one-liners to use during photo sessions – Hurleyisms.com

Headshotcrew.com – Peter’s coaching site

Headshotcrew.com/workshops – to get more info on Peter’s photography workshops

