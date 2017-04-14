Problem Solving | Photofocus Podcast |April 14th, 2017

Ron Pepper & new co-host Levi Sim start the show off by thanking Scott for paving the way. Then they dive into buying cars and what to consider as a photographer when searching for the perfect “Photowagon”. In addition they get into some long exposure issues you may come across.
Pamela Ann Berry
Pamela has worked in Film and Radio for over 15 years. She started as a PA on major sets and eventually moved up to script supervisor. From there the roles of producing, directing, editing and camera operator followed. She has worked with DGA and oscar winning directors. Currently her day job is a Sr. Account Executive with Atomos and working as a Director on a Documentary coming out in 2018.
In college she was recruited right off the air from her college radio station and went on to be on air talent for country, top 40, and alternative radio stations including a 2 year gig as an Emcee for Radio Disney.
In the past, Pamela has tech edited books on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Motion. Her main love is being behind the camera whether its doing video or photography.
