Studio Tip: The Benefits of an Extension Arm

An extension arm is a versatile piece of studio gear. You can use it to hold a studio strobe, clip a flag or hang a background.
Connecting the Pieces
The extension arm comes with a knuckle or grip head attached to one end. Slide the extension arm rod through a grip head that’s attached to a light or C-Stand.Tighten the grip head. Using a pin, attach the studio strobe to the extension arm. Make sure you mount the light on the right side of the knuckle, then if the knuckle becomes loose, the weight of the strobe should self-tighten.
Mounting a Studio Strobe to an Extension Arm
This video shows how to mount a studio strobe to an extension arm to make it easier to position the light.
