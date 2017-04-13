Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Never Forget Your Password Again

0

Trying to remember multiple passwords can become difficult. Now imagine teaching a room full of students and a validation screen appears asking for your Adobe Creative Suite username and password. In the past, I would panic trying to remember the information. Since I installed LastPass—a password manager—the information I needed was a just click away. There are several password management programs to choose from like Dashlane, RoboForm, KeePass and LastPass, to name just a few. Some are free, others you pay a small yearly fee. I personally use LastPass so I’ll use it as an example of why you should consider getting a password manager.

One Strong Master Password

Most password management programs require you to create a master password to gain access to the program. Each program is slightly different. For the most part, they use strong encryption algorithms to ensure complete security in the cloud. You create an account with an email address and a strong master password to locally generate a unique encryption key.

Keeping Information Safe and Secure

For password manager software to be secure, the Data is encrypted and decrypted at your device level. The keys used to encrypt and decrypt data are never sent to LastPass’ servers and are not accessible by LastPass. This keeps your information safe and secure.

Benefits that Sold me on LastPass

  • My account is backed up and synced across all devices for access to my passwords no matter where I am.
    Automated app fill on mobile devices removes the hassle of typing on small mobile keyboards.
    I can swipe into the app with my fingerprint for secure access to my passwords.
    My passwords are available to me when I’m surfing the net from my desktop.
    I can store my credit card information using a secure vault.
    It was inexpensive—$12 a year.

 

The decision shouldn’t be if you should get a password manager, it should be which one best fits your needs.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Reviews Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts

Subscribe