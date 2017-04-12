Stories from the Set: Snowing in Florida with Mark Crislip

I travel across the country talking to some of the top photographers in the field to ask them to share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.

Fashion photographer Mark Crislip shares how he uses shallow depth of field, color temperature, and fake snow to creates a winter effect–even in 85-degree weather!

Shallow Depth of Field

To capture this image, Mark used an aperture setting of f/1.4. He was careful to keep the focus point on his subject to keep her in focus.

Color Temperature

Modifying an images’ color temperature in Lightroom is easy. Start in the Develop module and select the Basic Tab. Adjust the Temp slider until your image has the desired effect.

Fake Snow

There are many free Photoshop actions that easily add fake snow to an image. But to make it believable, you should buy fake snow and apply it to the subject’s clothes.