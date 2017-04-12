Photographer of the Day: Bridger Peaks Photography

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Bridger Peaks Photography “Glade Creek Grist Mill 2”



Currently it is the start of mud season here in New Hampshire. No leaves on the trees, the last bit of snow melting, and the ground thawing combine for a lot of dreary brown until the first greens of spring appear. This got me pining for the brilliant colors of autumn, and this photo by Bridger Peaks Photography was just the photo I needed to see. The iconic grist mill is set amongst a sea of golds, greens, and reds, with all of it reflected in the water below. The stream is the perfect leading line taking our eyes up through the frame. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.