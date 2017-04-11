Photographer of the Day: Alessandra Papagni

strong>Category: Beauty

Photographer: Alessandra Papagni “Federica-Film“



The Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty is Alessandra Papagni with her image “Federica-Film.” This photo’s medium, film, is part of the message. Papagni made the photo with a Canon AE-1 (circa 1976) on Lomography Color Negative 800 film. The background of the photo unabashedly shows the grain that makes up the portrait of a young woman. The film structure shows too, on the shadow side of her face. This nostalgic portrait is elegant in its simplicity, earning Alessandra a place on Photofocus as the photographer of the day.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

