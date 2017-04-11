Skip links

Perfectly Clear Tip: Use LOOKs for Stylized Images

Have you tried out the new Perfectly Clear?  It’s a plugin for Photoshop, Lightroom, Photoshop Elements, Photos for Mac, Aperture, and Capture One.  One of our favorite new features is the addition of LOOKs. (Here’s a special sale just for our readers).

What’s a LOOK?

Unlike a simple preset, LOOKs use a complex table of colors to remap the tone, color, and depth of an image.  You can use several built-in looks to simulate film stocks, add color grades, or convert to black and white.  We’ve also put together a free pack of LOOKs that you can download here.

  1. Open a photo.
  2. Choose Filter > Athentech Imaging > Perfectly Clear Complete. (You can try Perfectly Clear for 30 days).
  3. Apply a preset to improve exposure and contrast (such as Intelligent Auto).
  4. In the right column, locate LOOKs and click the checkbox next to it to activate.
  5. Click the pop-up menu for LOOKs and choose an option.
  6. Adjust the LOOK’s Strength slider to taste (you can also use the Pre-processing controls for extra conversion power).

How to Install and Use LOOKs and Presets

Here’s how to install your free LOOKs pack.

Perfectly Clear Special Sale

