Perfectly Clear Tip: Use LOOKs for Stylized Images

Have you tried out the new Perfectly Clear? It’s a plugin for Photoshop, Lightroom, Photoshop Elements, Photos for Mac, Aperture, and Capture One. One of our favorite new features is the addition of LOOKs. (Here’s a special sale just for our readers).

What’s a LOOK?

Unlike a simple preset, LOOKs use a complex table of colors to remap the tone, color, and depth of an image. You can use several built-in looks to simulate film stocks, add color grades, or convert to black and white. We’ve also put together a free pack of LOOKs that you can download here.

Open a photo.

Choose Filter > Athentech Imaging > Perfectly Clear Complete. (You can try Perfectly Clear for 30 days). Apply a preset to improve exposure and contrast (such as Intelligent Auto). In the right column, locate LOOKs and click the checkbox next to it to activate.

Click the pop-up menu for LOOKs and choose an option.

Adjust the LOOK’s Strength slider to taste (you can also use the Pre-processing controls for extra conversion power).

How to Install and Use LOOKs and Presets

Here’s how to install your free LOOKs pack.