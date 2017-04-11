Easy 3D Text With This Basic Tip

In this video, I take you through how to add a ground plane to a 3D image in Photoshop. This is helpful if you want to add a 3D element into an existing image. Give it a try and share your results on the Photofocus Facebook group.
You can find the text version of this tutorial here at TipSquirrel.com.
Eric Renno
Eric’s background in video editing with Adobe Premier led to his interest, and then obsession, with Photoshop. Starting TipSquirrel.com as a hobby he is proud to have gathered together and be a part of The Photoshop Nuts.
Known as only “TipSquirrel” for two years, Eric ‘went public’ when he was a finalist in The Next Adobe Photoshop Evangelist competition. He’s also been a finalist in Deke’s Techniques Photoshop Challenge.
While still taking on some freelance work, Eric has recently become a Lecturer at Peterborough’s Media and Journalism Centre where he enjoys sharing his knowledge as well as learning new skills. This realisation that he loves to teach has made Eric look at altering his career path.
