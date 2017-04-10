Category: Travel

Photographer: Lauri Novak “The Modern Wing Art Institute Chicago”



Photographer of the Day Lauri Novak has a great eye for architecture. I love the symmetry of the lines, the unusual perspective, the reflections, and even the softness of the color tones. Thanks for sharing, Lauri!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.