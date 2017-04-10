Category: Travel
Photographer: Lauri Novak “The Modern Wing Art Institute Chicago”
Photographer of the Day Lauri Novak has a great eye for architecture. I love the symmetry of the lines, the unusual perspective, the reflections, and even the softness of the color tones. Thanks for sharing, Lauri!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Susan Kanfer
A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.
