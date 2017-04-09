Photographer of the Week: March 27 ~ 31 2017

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Nature, Sports and Street photography. The photographers of the day have touched us with their images. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. The Photographer of the week is selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Click a photograph to view slideshow Photographer: Mary Hulett

Travel curator: Susan Kanfer Photographer: Jordi Corbilla

Beauty curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Juan Antonio F. Segal

Outdoor curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Zedith Photography

Curator: Vanelli Photographer: Scott Johnson

Street curator: Marco Larousse And the photographer of the week is...

Jordi Corbilla

Read curator Kevin Ames’ post on Jordi.

