Studio Tip: Safety on Set—Tennis Ball

Nothing shuts a photo shoot down faster than an injury on the set. Taking a few simple precautions can help reduce risk of injuries. Here’s how a simple tennis ball can help.
A Simple Tennis Ball
When an extension arm is placed high, people are able to safely walk under it. But when an extension arm is placed low, it’s easy for a person to walk into the end of it. To avoid this problem, cut a hole in a tennis ball and place it on the end of the extension arm. The bright ball will be noticeable plus offers a little cushion if ran into.
