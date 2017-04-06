Skip links

Studio Tip: Safety on Set—Tennis Ball

Nothing shuts a photo shoot down faster than an injury on the set. Taking a few simple precautions can help reduce risk of injuries. Here’s how a simple tennis ball can help.

A Simple Tennis Ball

When an extension arm is placed high, people are able to safely walk under it. But when an extension arm is placed low, it’s easy for a person to walk into the end of it. To avoid this problem, cut a hole in a tennis ball and place it on the end of the extension arm. The bright ball will be noticeable plus offers a little cushion if ran into.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

