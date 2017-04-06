Category: Sports Photography
Photograph: “Untitled” by Peter Skaugvold
Capturing an image remotely isn’t as easy as you may think. It requires knowledge of the sport and timing. Peter’s skills landed him an incredible photograph as he timed the shot perfectly.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Peter Skaugvold - April 6, 2017
- Studio Tip: Safety on Set—Tennis Ball - April 6, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Zedith Photography - March 30, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.