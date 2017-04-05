Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Ken Lee “The Mystical Stone”
Photographer of the day, Ken Lee, proves that there’s still amazing landscapes to shoot long after the sun has gone down. A long exposure, a full moon, and a flashlight can come together to make a truly stunning image. The movement of the clouds contrasted against the stillness of the foreground really makes this photograph stand out. Thanks for sharing with our group!
