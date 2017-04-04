strong>Category: Beauty
Photographer: Jason Dell “Samantha“
Jason Dell is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. His photograph “Samantha” is a different take on Beauty. The red-brown rectangle of makeup across the subject’s eyes makes a graphic, primal statement. The nose stud, while understated, provides a clue to her generation. The beauty dish at a distance makes small, perfectly round catchlights that show off her brown eyes. Her gray and white wrap add to the photo’s mystery.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Jason Dell - April 4, 2017
- Photographer of the Week: March 20 ~ 24, 2017 - April 2, 2017
- Does Digital Makeup Work? Comparing Real World to Perfectly Clear Complete version 3 - March 30, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.