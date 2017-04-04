Photographer of the Day: Jason Dell

strong>Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jason Dell “Samantha“



Jason Dell is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. His photograph “Samantha” is a different take on Beauty. The red-brown rectangle of makeup across the subject’s eyes makes a graphic, primal statement. The nose stud, while understated, provides a clue to her generation. The beauty dish at a distance makes small, perfectly round catchlights that show off her brown eyes. Her gray and white wrap add to the photo’s mystery.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

