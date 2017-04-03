Category: Travel

Photographer: Christophe Brutel “travel”



Photographer of the Day Christophe Brutel has created a serene, subtle image of a wintery day on the water. The photograph is carefully composed with ice framing the subject, symmetry formed by the circles in the foreground together with the rock in the background, and the soft glow of the sun low in the sky yet high in the image. Nicely done!

