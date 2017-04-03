Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

A Complete Picture of a Day in the Field with Joe McNally (Save on Class)

0

I am honored to announce a teaching collaboration with Rich Harrington and the ThinkTAP Learn group. We have teamed up to produce a series of teaching videos–a five-day assignment, parsed into five teaching videos. The idea was pretty straightforward–create the exact kind of assignment I’ve been doing my whole career–an interrelated set of portraits that has a unifying theme.

In this case, working in the government driven environs of Washington DC, we set out to find folks who do, well, something different for a living. They are not bureaucrats or government officials, and they certainly don’t go to an office on the hill every day. They are free spirits, responding to their creative juices, and making a life out of their art, be it belly dancing, burlesque, fire eating (yikes!) as an example.

Cindy Marie Martin does belly dancing, among other entertaining and creative endeavors. A lovely lady, she embraced the art of belly dancing as a way of staying in shape, and it grew from there to become part of her entertainment repertoire. The essence of belly dancing is fluidity and movement, and that was what I keyed on photographically, right from the start. This course will be the first video in the series. I blacked out the dance studio, used a mix of flash and hot lights, as well as strategically placed bicycle lights, to create a flow to the picture.

Photo by Joe McNally

It was a complete day in the field, on video, from the time we unloaded the truck to the small amount of post-processing done to the selects. Here’s a sample clip from the day’s adventures:

Joe McNally

Joe McNally is an internationally acclaimed photographer whose career has spanned more than 35 years and included assignments in 60 countries. McNally was the last staff photographer in the history of LIFE magazine, sharing a legacy with his heroes and mentors – Carl Mydans, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Gordon Parks, John Loengard – who forever influenced and shaped his work. McNally has been honored numerous times by Communication Arts, PDN, Graphis, American Photo, POY, and The World Press Photo Foundation.

Latest posts by Joe McNally (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts

Subscribe