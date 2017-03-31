Thanks For The Memories

A few years ago I sold Photofocus.com to my pal Rich Harrington, but I stuck around on a consulting basis just to make sure that the transition went smoothly for everyone and frankly because it’s hard to let go of something I spent so long working on. It’s hard to move on from a community of photographers that has grown so large and loyal. For more than 18 years Photofocus has been a part of my life.

But finally, it is time to see what’s waiting for me around the next corner. It’s also time to make way for the younger members of our staff to have a chance to demonstrate what they can bring to the table. The longer I hang on, the harder it is for them to shine, so it’s time for me to step out of the way and let them have at it.

Walt Disney is one of my heroes, and he said: “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

That quote has reminded me that I need a challenge of some sort to occupy my time. So I am going to freelance for a while. You’ll see me on social media, and I’ll probably pop up on some of my friend’s photography platforms from time-to-time, and maybe even once in a blue moon I’ll come back to do a guest post here at Photofocus, but my day-to-day duties here have come to an end.

I’ll still be doing the two podcasts I was doing here at Photofocus with Marco Larousse. We’ll be moving those over to a new site (in BETA right now) called photopodcasts.com. I’m also working on a site that will offer discounts and training for various photo plugins (www.photoplugins.net) also in BETA.

And most importantly, I’ll spend more time making photographs. It’s funny how writing, blogging, podcasting about photography can get in the way of actually DOING photography and with this change I hope to remedy that.

Some of you will be happy to see me go and others will miss me. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum I appreciate you being part of my audience for so many years and I hope that the new Photofocus will properly meet your needs. Happy shooting.