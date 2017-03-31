Skip links

Photographer of the day: Scott Johnston

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Time out. Gran Canaria 2017” by Scott Johnston (username “Scott Johnston” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

Street photography images can be a contemporary mirror of society. If you look back at the work of some of the masters of this genre, you will find a lot of images that have a strong documentary character and allow us a small peek into the daily lives of people from that time. These images will generally become more relevant, the longer ago they were captured while society has moved on and will look different over time.

Scott has captured an image that fits well into this category. Vacationers from the North taking a time out and relaxing on a holiday island. This image also reminds me a bit of the “Life is a Beach” series from Martin Parr.

Good job Scott!

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day

 

