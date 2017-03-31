Photographer of the day: Scott Johnston

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Time out. Gran Canaria 2017” by Scott Johnston (username “Scott Johnston” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

Street photography images can be a contemporary mirror of society. If you look back at the work of some of the masters of this genre, you will find a lot of images that have a strong documentary character and allow us a small peek into the daily lives of people from that time. These images will generally become more relevant, the longer ago they were captured while society has moved on and will look different over time.

Scott has captured an image that fits well into this category. Vacationers from the North taking a time out and relaxing on a holiday island. This image also reminds me a bit of the “Life is a Beach” series from Martin Parr.

Good job Scott!

