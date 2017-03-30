Header Right

Skip links

After getting tired of waiting around for WordPress to offer weekly digest newsletters, we’re trying out our own.

You can now subscribe to get Photofocus posts in your InBox.

Daily Digest

To get an email with all of the posts from the day before – CLICK HERE to signup.

Weekly Digest

To get a post on Saturday of all of the posts from the previous seven days – CLICK HERE to signup.

Notes

  • We give out random free stuff to email subscribers like books, presets, and prizes.
  • We’ve deactivated the previous emails that published with each story.
  • You may need to sign-up for the version you want.
  • You can sign up for both daily and weekly digests.
  • To unsubscribe, see the links at the bottom of any emails.

