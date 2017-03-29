Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Juan Antonio F. Segal

0

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Juan Antonio F. Segal “Azure window. Gozo, Malta”

Our photographer of the day, Juan Antonio F. Segal, reminds us to shoot that photo now, and don’t wait to come back at another time. In case you haven’t heard, the natural landmark featured here, known as the Azure Window in Malta, collapsed into the sea on March 9, 2017. This photo may not be the most dramatic in color or mood, but it is well composed, with curving lines that lead your eye through the photo and the tiny swimmers serving to provide both scale and a touch of life to the tranquil scene. I’m sad for the loss of this natural wonder and still hope to visit Malta one day. I’m grateful to Juan Antonio F. Segal for the reminder that everything is fleeting, and don’t put off photographing things today with the promises of doing it tomorrow.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.

Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

