Photographer of the Day: Jordi Corbilla

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jordi Corbilla “Dreaming in the Park“



Jordi Corbilla is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. His photograph “Dreaming in the Park” makes me wonder what the subject is thinking. Her expression is almost impish as you might expect from someone laying prone propped up on her elbows taking in a quiet autumn day. Photographer Corbilla matches her pose by getting down in the leaves with her. His choice of an 85mm lens shot at f/2.5 concentrates the focus on the woman’s face and hands. The background is delightfully soft. The simple composition make the photograph delightful too.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

