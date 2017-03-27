As a wildlife photographer I am always interested in hearing what other photographers in my genre think of best practices. That’s why I jumped at the chance when the folks at Skillshare reached out to me and asked if I’d review a few of their classes.

Most appealing to me is their huge catalogue of photography classes. Their classes are perfect for those of us looking to learn a new technique or brush up on an old skill.

The first class I’m reviewing on Skillshare is called “Capturing Portraits of Your Favorite Animals” and it’s taught by wildlife photographer Konsta Punkka. Konsta has a pretty innovative technique for capturing perfect wildlife shots. Instead of focusing on big, grandiose trips to far away places like Africa, he taught his course with backyard wildlife in mind — animals you can find during a stroll in the park. It’s a whole lot easier (and cheaper) to photograph backyard song birds and squirrels than elephants and lions.

When taking the class, one of my favorite things about Skillshare as a platform is that it lets you approach the class any way you want. You can digest the portions of the courses that interest you in any order. This non-linear approach helps those of us (raises hand) with shorter attention spans.

For instance, I like to take the lessons explaining what gear to buy first and then skip around to the more robust photography technique sections. My rationale is that I want to make sure I have the gear I need before I start to practice in the field.

I began watching Konsta’s wildlife photography tutorial with his lesson on gear and settings. The instructions were clear and concise and I really appreciated Konsta’s no-nonsense approach.

Konsta gives great advice on approaching wildlife, and he does it all with a friendly and organic demeanor. He preaches patience, practice, time and repeat visits along with a technique he calls “whispering.” Basically he instructs you to make repeat sounds when you’re visiting a wildlife area so the local creatures get to know you. If you doubt that it works, simply watch the video. Konsta is clearly an animal whisperer. Beyond my interest as a wildlife photographer, it was pretty stunning to see how well he interacted with the animals.

Check out this sample video of Konsta teaching wildlife photography to see what it’s like.

Another great feature of Skillshare is that each class has a project page where you can upload your images to share with both the teacher and your fellow students who took the class. I found this particularly compelling because I was able to quickly realize that Konsta’s students were putting into practice his great advice.

Next up I took a look at Wildlife Photography Essentials by David Miller. David has a very different style than Konsta and that is one of the strengths of the Skillshare model. If you prefer one personality, teaching philosophy, or lesson plan over another, you have the ability to choose. Different teachers approach the same concepts differently. By learning from people with diverging opinions, you get a better idea of the big picture landscape which is something that is hard to do when you only hear one point-of-view.

What I liked about David’s class was that not only did he discuss gear and shooting in the field, he did some training on the post-production side using Adobe Lightroom. (Note: Skillshare has lots of classes focusing exclusively on both Photoshop and Lightroom. For $10 a month you could conceivably learn just about anything and everything you’d need to know concerning either one or both.)

If wildlife photography isn’t your thing don’t worry. Skilshare has classes in just about every kind of photography you can think of from street, to portraiture, to outdoor and even mobile.

Conclusion

Based on my limited experience with the platform I’d say these two titles are squarely aimed at beginners, though the company does have classes that cover more advanced concepts. The videos themselves play smoothly without glitches, stops or restarts. Skillshare’s interface is very user friendly and easy to navigate. The assignments and community aspect (via projects and project pages) are a nice touch. For $10 a month nothing else comes close.

Perhaps the coolest thing about Skillshare is that you’re not just learning from great photographers, you’re accompanying them on shoots and learning from them as they work. There’s a difference between listening to a talking head lecture at you for a half hour and really going along for a true creative journey.

If you invest the proper amount of time with your $10 I have no doubt you’ll come away learning much more than you bargained for.

Highly recommended.