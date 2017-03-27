Live Webinar: Lumix GH5 Launch Event

Lumix’s new flagship camera is the Panasonic Lumix GH5, and it begins shipping to customers this Wednesday, March 29th. The waiting list began earlier this year, and photographers and cinematographers alike are anxiously waiting.

Don’t Miss this Free Webinar

B&H Photo is celebrating the shipping launch with this live webinar featuring pros like Jacki Huntington, Griffin Hammond, David Flores, Lok Cheung, and Lumix’s own Sean Robinson who will be demonstrating features and showing off the new tools. Here’s a link to all the details of the webinar, or click on the picture below. See you Wednesday at 1 pm Eastern, Noon Central, 11 am Mountain, and 10 am Pacific.

Here’s my initial review of the GH5.

Here’s a link to the GH5 on B&H including a special kit for filmmakers.