Lumix’s new flagship camera is the Panasonic Lumix GH5, and it begins shipping to customers this Wednesday, March 29th. The waiting list began earlier this year, and photographers and cinematographers alike are anxiously waiting.
Don’t Miss this Free Webinar
B&H Photo is celebrating the shipping launch with this live webinar featuring pros like Jacki Huntington, Griffin Hammond, David Flores, Lok Cheung, and Lumix’s own Sean Robinson who will be demonstrating features and showing off the new tools. Here’s a link to all the details of the webinar, or click on the picture below. See you Wednesday at 1 pm Eastern, Noon Central, 11 am Mountain, and 10 am Pacific.
Here’s my initial review of the GH5.
Here’s a link to the GH5 on B&H including a special kit for filmmakers.
Levi Sim
Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)
- Live Webinar: Lumix GH5 Launch Event - March 27, 2017
- Save Your Images for the Web from Lightroom - March 16, 2017
- Portrait Tips: Great Eyes Start At The Toes - March 15, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.