Think Tank Photo’s Airport TakeOff 2.0 – First Look

Anyone who’s been a regular reader here knows my philosophy on camera bags. You can never have too much money, too much hard drive space or too many camera bags. I like to configure my camera bags with different systems for different uses. Sometimes I use bags strictly to carry my camera TO the field, and transfer the contents to other bags to work out of. Rarely can I find a camera bag that might do both jobs well. It seems that the new Think Tank Photo Airport TakeOFF 2.0 might just be such a bag.

This is the second iteration of the TakeOFF. It’s main claims to fame (compared to the original) would be a new, stronger, retractible handle, lighter weight (by 15%) and special compartments that you can use to store your smart phone, computer and tablet.

Another cool feature of the TakeOFF is that it has two personalities. It is a roller bag AND a backpack. There are places we all go where you simply cannot roll a bag. In those cases, you can simply convert this bag to a backpack.

Here are the basic specs:

• Internal Dimensions: 13” W x 18.5” H x 5.3– 6.8” D (33 x 47 x 13–17 cm)

• Exterior Dimensions: 14” W x 21” H x 8” D (35.5 x 53 x 22 cm)

• Laptop Pocket: 11.4” W x 16.3” H x 1.4” D (29 x 41.5 x 3.6 cm)

• Tablet Pocket: 9.8” W x 9.4” H x 0.8” D (25 x 24 x 2 cm)

Weight: 7.0–8.7 lbs. (3.2–3.9 kg) depending on accessories used

It’s just the right size for me. Read below to see what I was able to cram into this bag. It’s not small but it’s not over sized either. It will fit most US domestic and international airline carry on requirements but it’s too big for regional jets.

Like most ThinkTank bags it is extremely well made. It is water-resistant and comes with the best zippers (and zipper pulls) in the industry. Like most ThinkTank bags it comes with a rain cover and a lock. It has extra tall wheel housings. The bag’s wheels are super tough yet quiet.

I really like the grab handles (on three sides) which are super comfortable and easy to use. I am personally more likely to use these than I am to use the bag as a backpack because I am putting everything I own inside 🙂

Conclusion

I have struggled with finding the right bag to take all my Olympus stuff on the road – until now. I have my pick of camera bags – the very best camera bags you can find. If I end up actually using a camera bag day-to-day that means it has my highest recommendation. This bag is remarkable in several ways. It is a smaller bag that holds enough gear to make you think it’s a big bag. It holds a ton of gear but is 15% lighter than the original version and has a sleeve for both a tablet AND a laptop that I find both unique and very valuable. This bag is VERY flexible and well thought out and very roomy. See the list below to find out how much I was able to put in the bag.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Olympus M. Zukio Digital ED 300mm f/4.0 Pro Lens – ACA207615 New

OM-D E-M1 Mark II camera bodies x 2

Olympus M. Zukio Digital ED 40-150 f/2.8 Pro Lens

Olympus M. Zukio Digital ED 12-100mm f/4.0 Pro Lens

Olympus M. Zukio Digital ED 7-14mm f/42.8 Pro Lens

Olympus M ED 75mm F/1.8 Lens

Olympus M ED 60mm F/2.8 Macro Lens

Olympus M.Zuko 30mm f/3.5 Macro Lens

Olympus MC 14 1.4X TC

Olympus LH-61F Hood M.75 MM Lens

Olympus FL-LM3 x2

Olympus RM-UC1 Remote Release

Olympus EE-1 Dot Sight

Olympus LH-49 Hood 60mm Lens

Olympus HLD-9 OM-D Battery Grip

Olympus BLH-1 Spare Battery

Macbook Pro 15” (not pictured)

Microsoft Surface 4 (not pictured)

Misc additional memory cards, and other accessories