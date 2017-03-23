Skip links

Studio Tip: Keep your Lens Hood On

A lens hood’s main purpose it to prevent lens flare caused by light entering the side of the lens. Most photographers use the hood outdoors, but don’t think they need it while shooting in a studio. Here’s why you should always keep the lens hood on.  

Lens Flare and Protection

Lens Flare usually isn’t a major concern in a studio environment – but it can still happen. We are still working with light after all. Another less obvious reason is protection. Keeping your lens hood on helps protect against accidental bumps or, worst case, dropping your camera.  

Still Keep the Hood on the Lens

Even when you’re not using the hood, still keep it on the Lens. Simply turn it around and lock it in place. This will ensure you always have your hood when you need it.

Lens Hood Video

For more information, and visuals, check out the video.

For more Studio Tips, click here.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

