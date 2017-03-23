Photographer of the day: Pierre Pichot

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Strangers in the Dark XXIII” by Pierre Pichot (username “Pierre Pichot” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

Tunnels make a nice stage for photography. The leading lines pull your eyes easily to the main subject. Yet lighting in tunnels is usually difficult if you don’t want to bring your own light. And an external light is something that most street photographers chose not to use.

Pierre overcame the lighting problem by facing towards the “light at the end of the tunnel” and by framing his subject’s silhouette centered against the bright wall at the end of the tunnel. The silhouette even threw a perfect shadow with the enormously looking umbrella making it look extra interesting.

I really like this “strangers in the dark” shot as it is timed and framed perfectly and the dark tunnel plus the silhouette with the umbrella adds enough mystery to make me think of a story to that image. Well done Pierre!

