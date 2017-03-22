Photographer of the Day: Tassanee

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Tassanee “Celestial”



I think the key to a great Milky Way shot is having a strong foreground to provide a sense of scale and wonder. I think Tassanee picked an ideal location, and the Milky Way is a perfect backdrop for this scene. The curving road is a wonderful leading line and the colors are superb. Tassanee’s Flickr portfolio is full of many more amazing examples of stellar night photography. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

