eBook Review: Get to Work – Dedpxl Business Primer

Photographer Zack Arias, recently released a new ebook entitled, Get to Work. You might’ve heard Zack and Marco talking about it on the podcast (a great interview by itself). As a photographer knee deep in business development, I thought I’d check it out. While I’ve been operating as a full-time photographer the last couple years, I’ve recently relocated my business to a new state. So the great thing is that I get a fresh start, but the tough part is that I have to start from scratch. Having read some of Zack’s previous books, I knew this one was worth grabbing.

Why Should You Listen to Zack?

Zack knows his stuff. He’s built a highly respected business from nothing — probably less than nothing if you count the debt he mentions. This book is full of personal stories of his struggles starting out and his inspiring solutions. He overcame many obstacles with nothing but pure desperation and amazing drive. His words are simply inspiring.

He’s brutally honest — this is not a feel-good business inspiration talk. With headlines like “Pay your F***** Taxes,” he gets right to the point. Sure, photography is subjective, but if you subjectively apply only certain essential business practices, it’ll catch up to you at the worst time.

Who’s it For?

If you’re a photographer or creative entrepreneur looking to run a serious business, this book is for you. Newer photographers will probably find a little more value. But it’s a good reality check for seasoned photographers as well.

He also shares a few pages for the people in your life that love and support you. Simply hand it to someone who loves you and say, “please read this, it’ll help you make sense of this crazy business I’m in.”

What Does the Book Cover?

In about 120 pages, Zack starts with the very basics around taxes and budgeting. These are things we all know we should be doing. But a not-so-gentle reminder is good for us creative types.

Then things get really interesting as Zack goes deep around developing your market, pricing, branding, advertising and the hustle. To make his point, he includes a lot of personal experiences and creative approaches around each idea. If you don’t walk away with some new ideas for your business, I don’t know what to tell you.

Even if you’ve followed Zack for awhile, you probably don’t know that he started what would become a totally separate catalog photography business — all from a random conversation in a parking lot. This was a fascinating section for me with all sorts of lessons on branding, operations, and management.

Final Thoughts

If you’re running a photo business or considering starting a photo business, this book should be on your list. Even as I write this review, I realized I need to print out a copy, reread it, and make some major notes. It’s that good!

Scott Lawrence

Scott launched a successful headshot photography business after years of the corporate grind. A believer in the power of a great first impression, Scott's images help clients show their best selves to the world.
