strong>Category: Beauty
Photographer: BamaCam “Aimee“
BamaCam (a.k.a. Jeffery Rease) is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. His photograph “Aimee” is a portrait of a stunning red haired young woman in a rural setting. Her outfit supports the out in the country setting. Open sky illuminates the image highlighting her hair and eyes. Her pose is casual. The photograph was made with a Nikon D300 (ISO: 800 1/250th @ f/2.8)
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: BamaCam - March 21, 2017
- Photographer of the Week: March 6 ~ 10, 2017 - March 19, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: CD - March 14, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.