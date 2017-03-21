Photographer of the Day: BamaCam

strong>Category: Beauty

Photographer: BamaCam “Aimee“



BamaCam (a.k.a. Jeffery Rease) is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. His photograph “Aimee” is a portrait of a stunning red haired young woman in a rural setting. Her outfit supports the out in the country setting. Open sky illuminates the image highlighting her hair and eyes. Her pose is casual. The photograph was made with a Nikon D300 (ISO: 800 1/250th @ f/2.8)

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

