Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti “Last Minute”



How many times when you travel do you run to catch a train or watch someone else try to catch one? Photographer of the Day Ivan Rigamonti stopped the moment in time this potential train passenger reached to push the button to hopefully open the train door. Shot at 1/10th of a second, all is sharp except for the person reaching for the door who is blurred, giving a nice sense of motion. This image was photographed using a Fuji X-T2 at ISO 500, F/8 with a 23mm lens. (Since the Fuji has a cropped sensor, the 23mm lens is approximately equivalent to a 34mm lens.)

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

