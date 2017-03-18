Macphun Tip: The Orton Effect

If you’re working with Macphun’s Luminar be sure to try out the Orton Effect. This filter allows enhancements to an image that includes glow and focus which produces photos that are sharp and blurry at the same time. This is a great way to add a unique look to your photos.

The effect is based on the techniques of photographer Michael Orton. For this approach, an in-focus image is combined with an out of focus image.

Step 1: Click the Add Filter button and choose the Orton Effect from the Creative category.

Step 2: Choose a type from the Type pop-up menu. Type 1 increases the Saturation of the image while Type 2 is a softer glow.

Step 3: Adjust the Amount slider to control the overall strength of the effect.

Step 4: Use the Softness slider to choose whether you want the effect to blend gently or have more defined edges.

Step 5: The Brightness control can raise the luminance values of the entire image.

Step 6: Use the Contrast slider to maintain a crisper difference between the light and dark areas of the photo. This is a useful way to create rich blacks and bright whites.

Step 7: Finally, refine the Saturation controls the intensity of colors in the affected image.