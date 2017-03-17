Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photographer of the day: Ivan Rigamonti

0

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Close Encounters” by Ivan Rigamonti (username “Ivan Rigamonti” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

I like images that tell a story or that animate me to make up a story to it – like thinking of a movie plot from just a single frame. In this image from a train platform in Switzerland, I can see different stories that could have happened between the man and the departing train.

Did he miss the train and is upset about it? Did he escort a dear friend to the train that now departed and he is uncertain if he will ever see that friend again? Was he supposed to be on the train but decided to make a cut from the treadmill of daily routines? There is a lot of potential stories to be seen in this image.

Which story did you see here?

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Follow me

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
Follow me

Latest posts by Marco Larousse (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. Perfectly Clear is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Get it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply