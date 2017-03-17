Photographer of the day: Ivan Rigamonti

Category: Street.
Photograph: “Close Encounters” by Ivan Rigamonti (username “Ivan Rigamonti” on Flickr).
Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Why I picked this image:
I like images that tell a story or that animate me to make up a story to it – like thinking of a movie plot from just a single frame. In this image from a train platform in Switzerland, I can see different stories that could have happened between the man and the departing train.
Did he miss the train and is upset about it? Did he escort a dear friend to the train that now departed and he is uncertain if he will ever see that friend again? Was he supposed to be on the train but decided to make a cut from the treadmill of daily routines? There is a lot of potential stories to be seen in this image.
Which story did you see here?
Marco Larousse
Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.
Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.
Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
