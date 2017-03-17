Photographer of the day: Ivan Rigamonti

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Close Encounters” by Ivan Rigamonti (username “Ivan Rigamonti” on Flickr).

Why I picked this image:

I like images that tell a story or that animate me to make up a story to it – like thinking of a movie plot from just a single frame. In this image from a train platform in Switzerland, I can see different stories that could have happened between the man and the departing train.

Did he miss the train and is upset about it? Did he escort a dear friend to the train that now departed and he is uncertain if he will ever see that friend again? Was he supposed to be on the train but decided to make a cut from the treadmill of daily routines? There is a lot of potential stories to be seen in this image.

Which story did you see here?

