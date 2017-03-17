Photofocus Podcast March 14, 2017 — Inspiration with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these topics on this #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast:

The inspiration show is moving with Scott and Marco to a new place. In the future, we will broadcast our shows on the PhotoPodcastNetwork.com

Get to know an inspirational photographer: This month Marco introduces you to the Swiss/American photographer Robert Frank. Robert Frank is a famous and influential documentary photographer best known for his social documentary photo book “The Americans” from the 1950’s. You can find out more about him in this NYT article: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/05/magazine/robert-franks-america.html

Marco and Scott discuss some of the important inspiration aspects of photography that they have shared here on Photofocus in the past.

Printing your images is still one of Scott’s and Marco’s most important aspects of photography and decent printers can already be bought for less than US-$100 like the Canon PIXMA iP7220 Wireless Color Photo Printer (bhpho.to/2mjgEd2). And 17″ pro-grade printers for high-quality fine art printing are more pricey, but they come in a fairly compact package to fit in almost any home office or studio – like the Epson SureColor P800 (bhpho.to/2mSyfMM)

Here is a link to all the inspiration podcast episodes that Scott and Marco produced for Photofocus in the past: https://photofocus.com/?s=inspiration+podcast+larousse

Scott’s photo book of the month pick is: Mountain Lights – In search of the dynamic landscape – by Galen Rowell. This book was first published in 1986 and it was one of the influential factors that moved Scott over to outdoor photography. More books from Galen Rowell can be found here: http://www.mountainlight.com/books.html

On the monthly #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco discussed the art, history and motivation in photography that often gets lost in today’s media rich world. Slow down, look closer and put more intent into photography to increase your creativity and final results. And simply spread the pure love of photography.