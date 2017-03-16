Photographer of the Day: 테일러

Category: Sports Photography
Photograph: “Right Moment” by 테일러
An action shot like this requires the right amount of motion blur but at the same time freezing the action. Panning on the subject while keeping focus on the subject’s body and face was how 테일러 was able to capture this image.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
