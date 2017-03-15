Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Martin Bishop “Fishing Boat Anchored in Cullercoats Bay”



There is beauty in simplicity, and our Photographer of the Day, Martin Bishop, has done a great job of creating a simply beautiful photograph. The silhouette of the fishing boat back-lit by the sun has a wonderful graphic quality to it, and is a pleasure to view. Thanks for sharing with our group!

