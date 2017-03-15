Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Martin Bishop

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Martin Bishop “Fishing Boat Anchored in Cullercoats Bay”

There is beauty in simplicity, and our Photographer of the Day, Martin Bishop, has done a great job of creating a simply beautiful photograph. The silhouette of the fishing boat back-lit by the sun has a wonderful graphic quality to it, and is a pleasure to view. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.

Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

