Perfectly Clear Version 3 is Unveiled Today (Plus Save Before 3/29)

The Photofocus team has formed a great partnership with the folks behind Perfectly Clear.  In fact we’ve been deeply involved in the development of the new version that is being revealed today.  Our team has created presets, designed LOOKs and even helped shape a few features with extensive feedback during the product development.  We’re really excited how its turned out and think you will be too.

The Lowest Price on Perfectly Clear Complete Version 3

First, we’ve got a great deal on Perfectly Clear Complete.  For $89 you’ll get:

  • Perfectly Clear Complete. A plugin that works in Photoshop/Lightroom/Photoshop Elements/Paintshop.
  • Digital Film Stock Looks. To give your images new style and quick color grades.
  • Useful presets. More time-saving presets.
  • Hands-On Learning Course. A complete video training course produced by Photofocus to help you learn.


Click here to get this low price (it expires when the product launches on March 29).

If you’re an existing customer, they also have upgrades on their website for $49 and $69.

Watch the What’s New Webinar

If yo’d like to learn all about the new plugin, just watch the launch webinar.  You can watch live or see the replay. Join us for an in-depth webinar that explores how to get the best results from Perfectly Clear Complete V3! Register for FREE here.

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Time: 1:00 pm ET | 10:00 am PT

REGISTER HERE

