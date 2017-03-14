strong>Category: Beauty
Photographer: CD “P9070570 Liv“
Photographer of the Day, CD presents “P9070570 Liv who wears a ‘flapper’ era headpiece. The styling and makeup are key factors to the success of this photograph. The subject’s stare along with her close lipped expression brings curiosity to the viewer’s mind. Is she listening to a companion? Is she watching someone? What story does she stir in you when you gaze into her eyes?
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: CD - March 14, 2017
- Photographer of the Week Feb 27 ~ March 3, 2017 - March 12, 2017
- Make a Working Color Wheel in Photoshop - March 12, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.