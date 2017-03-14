strong>Category: Beauty

Photographer: CD “P9070570 Liv“



Photographer of the Day, CD presents “P9070570 Liv who wears a ‘flapper’ era headpiece. The styling and makeup are key factors to the success of this photograph. The subject’s stare along with her close lipped expression brings curiosity to the viewer’s mind. Is she listening to a companion? Is she watching someone? What story does she stir in you when you gaze into her eyes?

