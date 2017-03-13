Category: Travel
Photographer: Wayne Stadler “Unicorn Eater”
Photographer of the Day Wayne Stadler’s photograph of a metal monster in the Anza Borrego Desert, California, is bold, bright and fun. The strong front lighting reveals all the wonderful details of this sculpture by Ricardo Breceda .
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Susan Kanfer
A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.
Latest posts by Susan Kanfer (see all)
- Photographer of the Day:Wayne Stadler - March 13, 2017
- Photographer of the Day:Ian Lewry - March 6, 2017
- Photographer of the Day:Tiberio Frascari - February 27, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.