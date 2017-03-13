Category: Travel

Photographer: Wayne Stadler “Unicorn Eater”



Photographer of the Day Wayne Stadler’s photograph of a metal monster in the Anza Borrego Desert, California, is bold, bright and fun. The strong front lighting reveals all the wonderful details of this sculpture by Ricardo Breceda .

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

