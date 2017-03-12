Photographer of the Week Feb 27 ~ March 3, 2017

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Nature, Sports and Street photography. The photographers of the day have touched us with their images. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. Every week I’ll compile these photographs into a post that runs on Sunday. The Photographer of the week will be selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.
Travel, Beauty, Nature, Sports & Street
John Atkins
Read curator Rob Sylvan’s post on John.
