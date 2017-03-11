A great way to stylize your images with Macphun’s Luminar is to use a texture layer. This option lets you place a custom image or texture above your photo. It can then be blended as a layer into the current image. Textures can easily give your photos new unique looks, especially when you’re trying to achieve a vintage or grungy look.
Get some textures
First, you’re going to need some textures. Here are 3 options
- Scan ’em. Place papers, objects, fabric etc. on your scanner (even the all in one printer/scanner will do) and capture them.
- Snap ’em. A quick walk around a neighborhood will unlock a lot of options. From tree bark and concrete to graffiti and water.
- Download ’em. A great website for free textures is Texture King.
Adding the Texture Overlay filter
Adding a texture is easy.
Step1: Add the filter. In the Layers area you can click the + button at the top and choose to add an Adjustment Layer. Once added, the Effect list opens now choose Texture Overlay.
Step 2: Select Texture. Click the Load Texture button to open a file browser. Now you’re able to choose a texture graphic from your hard drive.
Step 3: Amount. To blend things more, use the Amount slider to control how the image lightens or darkens based upon the texture layer.
Step 4: Blend Mode. Try out a Blending Mode to change how the texture mixes with your image.
- Multiply. Blends the lighter colors of the texture overlay leaving the darks.
- Screen. Blends the darker colors of the texture overlay leaving the brighter areas.
- Soft Light. Gently mixes the texture layer.
- Overlay. A stronger mix of texture and photo.
Step 5: Refine. Continue to experiment with the Amount and Blend Mode options to taste. Use the Zoom slider to resize.
Try Luminar Today
If you’re a Mac-user who hasn’t tried Luminar, give it a free try today. To read our thoughts on Luminar, check out our detailed review.
Luminar FAQ
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Macphun Tip: Adding Textures to Photos - March 11, 2017
- Say Hello to Perfectly Clear Complete Version 3 - March 10, 2017
- Poll: What’s Your Favorite Shooting Mode? - March 5, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.