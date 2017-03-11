Macphun Tip: Adding Textures to Photos

A great way to stylize your images with Macphun’s Luminar is to use a texture layer. This option lets you place a custom image or texture above your photo. It can then be blended as a layer into the current image. Textures can easily give your photos new unique looks, especially when you’re trying to achieve a vintage or grungy look.

Get some textures

First, you’re going to need some textures. Here are 3 options

Scan 'em. Place papers, objects, fabric etc. on your scanner (even the all in one printer/scanner will do) and capture them.

Snap 'em. A quick walk around a neighborhood will unlock a lot of options. From tree bark and concrete to graffiti and water.

Download 'em. A great website for free textures is Texture King.

Adding the Texture Overlay filter

Adding a texture is easy.

Step1: Add the filter. In the Layers area you can click the + button at the top and choose to add an Adjustment Layer. Once added, the Effect list opens now choose Texture Overlay.





Step 2: Select Texture. Click the Load Texture button to open a file browser. Now you’re able to choose a texture graphic from your hard drive.



Step 3: Amount. To blend things more, use the Amount slider to control how the image lightens or darkens based upon the texture layer.

Step 4: Blend Mode. Try out a Blending Mode to change how the texture mixes with your image.

Multiply. Blends the lighter colors of the texture overlay leaving the darks.

Screen. Blends the darker colors of the texture overlay leaving the brighter areas.

Soft Light. Gently mixes the texture layer.

Overlay. A stronger mix of texture and photo.

Step 5: Refine. Continue to experiment with the Amount and Blend Mode options to taste. Use the Zoom slider to resize.

