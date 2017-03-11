Skip links

Macphun Tip: Adding Textures to Photos

A great way to stylize your images with Macphun’s Luminar is to use a texture layer.  This option lets you place a custom image or texture above your photo.  It can then be blended as a layer into the current image. Textures can easily give your photos new unique looks, especially when you’re trying to achieve a vintage or grungy look.

Get some textures

First, you’re going to need some textures.  Here are 3 options

  • Scan ’em.  Place papers, objects, fabric etc. on your scanner (even the all in one printer/scanner will do) and capture them.
  • Snap ’em. A quick walk around a neighborhood will unlock a lot of options.  From tree bark and concrete to graffiti and water.
  • Download ’em. A great website for free textures is Texture King.

Adding the Texture Overlay filter

Adding a texture is easy.

Step1: Add the filter. In the Layers area you can click the + button at the top and choose to add an Adjustment Layer. Once added, the Effect list opens now choose Texture Overlay.

Step 2: Select Texture. Click the Load Texture button to open a file browser.  Now you’re able to choose a texture graphic from your hard drive.

Step 3: Amount.  To blend things more, use the Amount slider to control how the image lightens or darkens based upon the texture layer.

Step 4: Blend Mode. Try out a Blending Mode to change how the texture mixes with your image.

  • Multiply. Blends the lighter colors of the texture overlay leaving the darks.
  • Screen. Blends the darker colors of the texture overlay leaving the brighter areas.
  • Soft Light. Gently mixes the texture layer.
  • Overlay. A stronger mix of texture and photo.

Step 5: Refine.  Continue to experiment with the Amount and Blend Mode options to taste.  Use the Zoom slider to resize.

