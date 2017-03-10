Skip links

Photographer of the day: Ivan Rigamonti

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Missed the Shot?” by Ivan Rigamonti (username “Ivan Rigamonti” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

One of the styles of street photography focuses on taking pictures in situations where unrelated parts of the frame on different layers seem to interact with each other to create a story. And this is what Ivan did in this photo. He waited for a person to walk by the splintered window which looks like someone has just fired a bullet and missed the person.

But what makes this image stand out to me is that the person looks like the cop from Terminator in his cool leather jacket and sunglasses. The man also looks in the direction of Ivan – or the direction where the “shot” could have been fired from. The light also works nicely where the cracks of the broken window form a strong contrast pattern and the shadow behind the man helps to direct the focus of attention even more on the “scene”. And finally, the man is just in the middle of a stride which generally looks best when taking photos of people in motion.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
