Category: Beauty

Photographer: MomoFotografi “Portrait – Leica D 25mm F/1.4 summilux“



Photographer of the Day, MomoFotografi shares an odalisk–a reclining figure that appears mainly in monotones. The only color is in the red cushions and her lips. The two elements compliment each other. Her skin is rendered so pale it looks almost white. She demands the viewer’s attention by staring directly into the lens. No matter how much you want to look away, here gaze draws you back.

