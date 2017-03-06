Category: Travel

Photographer: Ian Lewry “A Sri Lankan tea picker”



I love this portrait of a tea picker in Sri Lanka by Photographer of the Day Ian Lewry. The tea picker’s eyes, accentuated by a well placed catchlight, smile and grab hold of me. The soft green leaves provide a beautiful background. Very well done!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

