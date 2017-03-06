Category: Travel
Photographer: Ian Lewry “A Sri Lankan tea picker”
I love this portrait of a tea picker in Sri Lanka by Photographer of the Day Ian Lewry. The tea picker’s eyes, accentuated by a well placed catchlight, smile and grab hold of me. The soft green leaves provide a beautiful background. Very well done!
Susan Kanfer
A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.
