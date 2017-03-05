Photographer of the Week of February 20 ~ 24, 2017

The Photographer of the Day continues to evolve. Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the catagories of Travel, Beauty, Nature, Sports and Street photography. These photographers have touched us with their images that appear at 4:00pm Pacific time. Every week I’ll compile the chosen photographs into a post that runs on Sunday. The Photographer of the week will be selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Nature, Children, Street

Photographer of the Week is… Tiberio Frascari

