Photographer of the day: thorpelyon

Category: Street.

Photograph: “On The Run” by thorpelyon (username “thorpelyon” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

I enjoy street photos with subtle humor in them. You may be familiar with the famous image “Kiss, Me Stupid” from Joel Meyerowitz where he captured a couple kissing in front of a movie theater with the show title “Kiss Me, Stupid” on the billboard.

I see a similar kind of humor in this analog film image by thorpelyon. The sign over the theater says “On The Run” and next to it is a covered up man standing with a backpack, baseball cap and a hood over his head. The humor is that the man is not running but standing, but with the backpack and all covered up he could be very well be “on the run” 🙂

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
