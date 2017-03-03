Photographer of the day: thorpelyon

Category: Street.

Photograph: “On The Run” by thorpelyon (username “thorpelyon” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

I enjoy street photos with subtle humor in them. You may be familiar with the famous image “Kiss, Me Stupid” from Joel Meyerowitz where he captured a couple kissing in front of a movie theater with the show title “Kiss Me, Stupid” on the billboard.

I see a similar kind of humor in this analog film image by thorpelyon. The sign over the theater says “On The Run” and next to it is a covered up man standing with a backpack, baseball cap and a hood over his head. The humor is that the man is not running but standing, but with the backpack and all covered up he could be very well be “on the run” 🙂

